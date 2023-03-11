Three area wrestlers remain alive in NCAA D III Championships

Roanoke, Va. – Three area wrestlers remain alive into day two of the wrestling championships in Roanoke. Averett University’s Mason Barrett at 125 pounds, Ryan Luth of Washington & Lee at 157 pounds and Mahlic Sallah from Roanoke College at 184 all have earned All-American status. Each wrestler advanced to the quarterfinals before dropping a match, but then won a consolation second round--keeping third place as a possibility as we head into day two.

Semifinal action begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the placement matches for 3rd, 5th and 7th all taking place before the championship finals are showcased on Saturday nigh.t