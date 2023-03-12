Local wrestlers place on the final day of NCAA DIII Championships

ROANOKE, Va. – We went from six mats to just four on Saturday morning as the NCAA DIII Wrestling Championships wrapped up at the Berglund Center. Three of our local area schools had wrestlers in action Saturday looking to end the season on a high note.

At the 125 weight class, Averett’s Mason Barrett defeated Joey Lamparelli of Muhlenberg College in the consolation quarterfinals round in a 6-1 decision. Despite falling in the consolation semifinals, Barrett finished 6th overall in his weight class.

Washington & Lee’s Ryan Luth also earned a victory in the consolation quarterfinals against Ryan Smith of Stevens Institute. His quick start led to a 7-0 decision. After falling in the consolation semifinals, Luth finished 5th overall in the 157 weight class.

Roanoke College standout Mahlic Sallah finished off his college career by placing 8th in the 184 weight class. He lost in an 8-0 decision to Charles Baczek of Wabash College in the consolation quarterfinals but that match alone didn’t define a what a stellar career Sallah has had.