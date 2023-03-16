University of Virginia falls to Furman in NCAA tournament, 68-67

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Virginia men’s basketball team has lost to Furman, 68-67, in the NCAA tournament. the 13-seeded Paladins trailed 50-38 to the 4th seeded Cavs before beginning a stirring comeback.

The SoCon champs got a JP Pegues three-pointer with two seconds remaining to take the lead. The Cavs Reece Beekman had a chance at a game-winning three at the buzzer but it was off the mark.

Kihei Clark, who was a freshman on Virginia’s 2019 national championship team, threw a bad pass that Garrett Hein intercepted at midcourt with 7 seconds to go, setting up Pegues’ go-ahead three.

Furman’s Jalen Slawson led the way with 19 Points and 10 rebounds. UVA got 15 from Kadin Shedrick and 14 from Reece Beekman in the loss.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.