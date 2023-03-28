Rice finds a new home at East Carolina

ROANOKE, Va. – Daleville native and Lord Botetourt High School graduate Jerry Rice will be suiting up for the East Carolina Pirates next season. The standout kicker made the announcement via Twitter.

Rice will be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining as he heads down to ECU. During his time at VMI, Rice made 39-of-47 field goals, placing him second all-time on the list for made field goals in program history. With that, he scored 195 career points while earning multiple All-Conference and All-American honors.