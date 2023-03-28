59º

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Rice finds a new home at East Carolina

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: College Sports, College Football, VMI Keydets, ECU Pirates, Jerry Rice, Transfer Portal
Kicker Jerry Rice during the 2022 season (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Daleville native and Lord Botetourt High School graduate Jerry Rice will be suiting up for the East Carolina Pirates next season. The standout kicker made the announcement via Twitter.

Rice will be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining as he heads down to ECU. During his time at VMI, Rice made 39-of-47 field goals, placing him second all-time on the list for made field goals in program history. With that, he scored 195 career points while earning multiple All-Conference and All-American honors.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter