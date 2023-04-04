Hokies Basketball notebook: King returns for women, assistant Jones leaving the men’s program

Blacksburg, Va. – Hokies Notebook:

Virginia Tech Women:



Hokies senior sharpshooter Cayla King will rejoin All-American post Liz Kitley, point guard Georgia Amoore and the rest of the Hokies for another season.

Kng announced on twitter she will “Run It Back” as the Final 4 squad just completed the best ever season in Virginia Tech history at 31-5.

Cayla averaged more than 8 points and 3 boards per game this season for the ACC tournament champions.

She had 14 points and 6 boards against LSU in 37 minutes in the national semifinal.

King shot more than 37 percent from 3 point range for the season.



Virginia Tech Men:

And things will look different on coach Mike Young’s bench next season..

Maryland is hiring Hokies assistant Mike Jones to the Terps basketball staff.

Jones is the longtime Dematha High School coach with deep ties to the DC/Maryland/Northern Virginia area.

Coach Jones joined the Hokies in 2021 after 19 seasons at Dematha.

He was 511-119 at the high school level and he was a standout player at Old Dominion in the mid -1990′s.