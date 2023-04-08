Muskett working hard to be QB1 in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers fotball team is working hard to figure out who will be the man under center for next season. As spring ball continues in Charlottesville, the quarterback competition has centered around Jay Woolfolk and transfer Tony Muskett.

The 6-foot-2, 210 pound Muskett is a senior who spent his first three seasons at Monmouth. While there, he earned all-conference honors each year. Last season he started 8 games before suffering a knee injury--passing for nearly 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. Muskett says the biggest adjustment has been learning how to lead a new group of guys and earning their trust.

“So my first mindset was, alright I have to come in and show I’ll be a hard worker and I’m going to do my job and do everything right,” Muskett said. “So, in the winter it wasn’t as vocal for me. I was trying to be a good team player, do everything right and then little by little you earn a little respect. Once spring ball comes around you’re on the field being quarterback and you have to be more vocal and I take pride in that.”

“A guy like that is kind of like a free-agent quarterback,” said Virginia head coach Tony Elliott. “He just has to transfer the terminology. He’s played at a high level where he was at and it’s been a pretty easy transition.”

Jay Woolfolk is a name well-known in Charlottesville. He has served as the primary backup the past few seasons behind Brennan Armstrong who transferred to North Carolina State in the offseason. Woolfolk has also become a pivotal piece to the Virginia baseball program, splitting time this spring between the football and baseball fields. He’s been a key closer for the Cavaliers this season, having made 3 saves in 15 appearances.