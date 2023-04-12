WATCH: Hillcats offense explodes in home opener

The Lynchburg Hillcats win their home opener in blowout fashion over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans by a score of 13-5 in front of over 2500 fans.

Braunny Munoz pitched a gem in route to his first victory of the season. His line would finish at five innings of no-hit baseball.

The Hillcats would start the party in the third innings as they would bring 10 men to the plate, totaling six runs. Two runners would score via a bases loaded walk and an RBI fielder’s choice. Then, Jose Devers would line a double down the left field line, clearing the bases and putting the Hillcats up by five.

Nate Furman would wrap up the inning with an RBI single to score Devers to bring the lead to six.

In the top of the seventh, Myrtle Beach would strike back off of Miguel Vinicio, cutting the lead in half to make it a three-run game. Moises Ballesteros smacked his first home run of the season to make it a 6-3 game in favor of Lynchburg.

However, the Hillcats would match them in the bottom half of the inning. Wuilfredo Antunez doubled home a run as part of a four-hit day. Manuel Mejias would would drive home Juan Benjamin with an RBI single. Lexer Saduy would drive home Antunez to put the lead back to six.

Myrtle Beach would tack on a run in the seventh and eighth. In the seventh, Christian Hernandez smacked a solo shot off the center field netting, and then in the eighth, Reivaj Garcia would drive home Pedro Ramirez with a single. That would be the last of the run of the game for the Pelicans.

In the seventh, the Hillcats would blow the game wide open as Guy Lipscomb would drive home two RBI’s on a double, before bringing home a third run on a throwing error. One batter later, Mejias would drive home Lipscomb on a fielder’s choice.

Lynchburg improves to .500 on the season and will face the Pelicans for game two on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.