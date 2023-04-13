14 Terriers put pen to paper at spring signing

VINTON, Va. – William Byrd high school held their annual spring signing ceremony Wednesday. 14 student athletes put pen to paper this afternoon, with a lot of players moving onto ODAC schools like Ferrum and Roanoke College.

Football:

1. Dustin Richards – Emory and Henry College

Cheer:

1. Mia Belanger – Ferrum College

Golf:

1. Clayton Gilmore – Ferrum College

Volleyball:

1. Ella Ashworth – Emory and Henry College

Swim:

1. Colin Murtaugh – George Mason University

Wrestling:

1. Dominic Pascoe – The Apprentice School

Track/Cross Country:

1. Olivia Hurd – VMI

Track:

1. Dylan Hughes – Roanoke College

Baseball:

1. James Purcell – Concord University

Softball:

1. Haleigh Vaughan – Roanoke College

Girls Soccer:

1. Maci Glass – Emory and Henry College

2. Maddy Simmons – Emory and Henry College

3. Madeleine Wolters – Utica University

Boys Soccer:

1. Brayden Crossan – Ferrum College