14 Terriers put pen to paper at spring signing

VINTON, Va. – William Byrd high school held their annual spring signing ceremony Wednesday. 14 student athletes put pen to paper this afternoon, with a lot of players moving onto ODAC schools like Ferrum and Roanoke College.
Football:
1. Dustin Richards – Emory and Henry College
Cheer:
1. Mia Belanger – Ferrum College
Golf:
1. Clayton Gilmore – Ferrum College
Volleyball:
1. Ella Ashworth – Emory and Henry College
Swim:
1. Colin Murtaugh – George Mason University
Wrestling:
1. Dominic Pascoe – The Apprentice School
Track/Cross Country:
1. Olivia Hurd – VMI
Track:
1. Dylan Hughes – Roanoke College
Baseball:
1. James Purcell – Concord University
Softball:
1. Haleigh Vaughan – Roanoke College
Girls Soccer:
1. Maci Glass – Emory and Henry College
2. Maddy Simmons – Emory and Henry College
3. Madeleine Wolters – Utica University
Boys Soccer:
1. Brayden Crossan – Ferrum College