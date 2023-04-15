62º

Bell comes to Martinsville hot, and carrying a good memory of fall race

Christopher Bell was a winner on Bristol dirt last weekend

John Appicello, Sports Director

Martinsville, Va. – Ross Chastain may have stolen the headlines last fall with his ‘Hail Melon”, but the fall winner a year ago at the Paperclip was also last week’s winner at Bristol --Christopher Bell.

“I don’t know who would be better than us, or would would be classified more of a favorite than me, you know-- Martinsville’s ‘NOT’ typically a place where I run well at, but last year we were super strong in that final race, so it makes me optimistic to go back there and I can’t wait man I I love racing at Martinsville and I’m excited about going back.”

Bell currently leads the Cup standings with a win and 5 top fives. The green flag is scheduled to be dropped at 3 p.m. at Martinsville on Sunday.

