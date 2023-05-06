Cosmopolitan track meet continues to be longstanding tradition in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Cosmopolitan track meet has returned to William Fleming this weekend, continuing its longstanding tradition of greatness. It remains one of the premier area competitions as everyone tries to get their qualifying times for the post-season.

William Fleming High School is once again the site for the 56th annual edition, and the first meet was held at Fleming in 1966.

“It’s getting to the point I’ve been doing this long enough that now I’m getting parents telling me their kids are running in it, they ran in it, I’m starting to feel a little old, but it seems to be a family tradition,” Track Director Randy Lower said.

43 middle and high schools converge on William Fleming, they are expecting upwards of 1,800 athletes to compete this weekend on Ferncliff.

Since the year 2000, the Cosmos have awarded more than $99,000 in scholarships, including this season.