Salem hosts signing day for 15 student-athletes

SALEM, Va. – It’s become quite the tradition at Salem High School to have a big, star-studded spring signing class and that was no different this year. The Spartans had 15 student-athletes commit to continuing their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

“It’s exciting,” said Salem athletic and activities director Drew Barrett. “These athletes put in a lot of time and hard work and it’s hard to get to the next level so anybody that can make it to the next level, we want to celebrate them.”

Representing the tennis program will be Morgan Tobey who will play at nearby Roanoke College. From the girls basketball team, My’la Green will play at Bridgewater College while Madison Smith will head to Virginia Wesleyan University.

The Spartans football program had four players commit. Khaleif Johnson will play for Christopher Newport University, Isaiah Barlow to Ferrum, DaRon Wilson to Fork Union Military Academy and Andrew Lutes to the University of Virginia.

Three lacrosse players will also be moving on including Eli Chambers to Guilford College, Landon Miles to Hood College and Zoe Blair will play at nearby Roanoke College.

From soccer, Buddy Reed will play at Ferrum. Madison Ray will play at Randolph College.

Bryson Hill will run track at Roanoke College while in wrestling Ty Porter will take his talents to Gardner-Webb University. His teammate Thomas Miles will wrestle at The Apprentice School.

“Usually athletes that go to the next level have good time management, work really hard so they’re some of our best students as well,” said Barrett. “We had several students over a 4.0 [GPA] in this class so we’re extremely excited for them as what they’ll do as student-athletes as well as what they will do on the athletic field.”