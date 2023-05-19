Around the Way with EJ: Roanoke College’s Mahlic Sallah

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College debuted its 22nd NCAA DIII sport in the Fall of 2021 — wrestling. Among the wrestlers that helped usher in the new program was Roanoke native and Cave Spring grad Mahlic Sallah.

He started his college wrestling career at Campbellsville University in Kansas, where he spent three seasons. He became an All-American on the wrestling mats there at the NAIA level.

When it came time for a change and something new, Sallah decided to transfer to a brand new program at Roanoke College — a risk at the time that would eventually yield rewards. He became an All-American in each of his two seasons on the mats.

“I think I’m blessed to have impacted the program and all the young guys that are here,” Sallah said. “I think I like challenges, challenges is what creates a good foundation for your success.”

While Sallah has found success, he admits the road hasn’t always been easy.

“I come from a low-poverty area in southeast Roanoke and I think what helped me get to the point I’m at right now is that I never stopped,” Sallah said. “I was consistent with my actions.”

Having a positive attitude is one of the biggest lessons Sallah gives the youth of today.

“Being uncomfortable is what makes you comfortable,” he said. “You have to always push yourself.”