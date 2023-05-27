Gettysburg, Middlebury advance to DIII Women’s National Championship

SALEM, Va. – For the third consecutive season Salem is the host city for the NCAA DIII Women’s Lacrosse Championship. The two semifinals matchups took place on Friday, leading to Sunday’s championship game.

William Smith entered its matchup with Gettysburg undefeated at 21-0 and they had a favorable start. After falling behind 1-0, the Herons ripped off back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 advantage.

But the Bullets proved to be more disciplined, separating themselves before halftime--going on to a 15-10 victory.

In the other semifinal, defending national champion Middlebury defeated Franklin & Marshall 22-13.

Gettysburg and Franklin & Marshall will faceoff in the national championship game Sunday at Noon at Kerr Stadium on the campus of Roanoke College.