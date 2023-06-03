Ferrum Football gathers for annual Hank Norton-Black Hats golf tournament

TROUTVILLE, Va. – It’s more than just a program fundraiser. The annual Hank Norton-Black Hats golf tournament brings together decades of Ferrum football, thanks in large part to one man.

The Black Hats turned out ‘in force’ at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club to support the program and honor their legendary coach. Hank Norton had a 34-year career that included 277 victories and four national junior college championships, The members of the 1968 title team met with current players as Ferrum President Mirta Martin looked on. Current coach Cleive Adams spoke to the alumni about the importance of Coach Norton’s legacy and the tradition that he built.

“The annual tournament is critical to our football program — first and foremost to celebrate Coach Norton. He’s the face of Ferrum football and I think honoring Coach every year and giving us an opportunity to come together is a big deal,” Adams said.

“It’s very important, you know — carrying my father’s legacy on, but these are all his old players that come and do this to help the football team. So it’s a big thing he’s still part of the program,” Norton’s son, Jack Norton said.

“I think the lasting legacy of what Coach Norton has done is what you see today. I mean it brings us all back, and no matter what era you played for Coach Norton you know the black hat symbol there’s nothing like it,” Assistant Coach and former Panthers player Jack Turner said.

Coach Norton passed away in January of 2019 at the age of 91.