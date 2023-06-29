A Night at the Ballpark: River Turtles keeping the fun, affordable while local pitcher Mabe takes the mound Wednesday

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski River Turtles are just getting their season started, and Calfee Park is easily one of the nicest ball parks in the Appy League. There’s been plenty of renovations to the park over the years, and while the ballpark is pretty much up to date, General Manager JW Martin said they want fans to continue to come out, and there is still something special brewing this season.

“We’ve really maximized what we’ve done best this year, which is fun, affordable, family entertainment, focusing a lot on promotions and giveaways, more giveaways this year than every before,” he said. “And we have quite a few promotions coming up on the calendar. This Saturday, July 1st, we have our bobblehead giveaway, which is the biggest one annually that we do, really exciting for us, a lot of small giveaways throughout the month of July. Pretty much every homestand the fans are getting something.”

If that’s not enough to get you to Calfee Park, how about the chance to see Wytheville native and UVA pitcher Avery Mabe, who got the start on the mound Wednesday night, just weeks after a College World Series appearance.

“I was here less than a week after our season ended and it definitely moved fast after our season ended. It was a great year, ton of fun, really talented team,” Mabe said. “I came to games here all the time when I was younger, back when it was a rookie ball affiliate, so it was professional baseball, so it’s always fun. I always have a bunch of people from home, my parents, and my sister are always asking me if I know when I’m pitching yet, because everyone is always asking them, so it’s definitely really nice and it feels good to have a lot of support.”

In his start on Wednesday, Mabe pitched 5 innings and only allowed one run in the River Turtle’s 8-7 win over the Whistlepigs.