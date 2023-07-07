Around the Way with EJ: Darian Grubb

ROANOKE, Va. – Floyd County native Darian Grubb has been involved with racing since his high school days — simply a hobby that never waned.

Even during and after his schooling at Virginia Tech, Grubb never let the passion of racing leave him. In fact, he was compelled to make a career of it.

“I put my resume on the internet and a couple weeks later, got hired by Richard Petty,” Grubb said. “Dreams come true. I have to go do this. I can do my hobby as a full-time job.”

24 years later, Grubb has become known as quite the NASCAR crew chief, having guided some of the sports best — racking up 24 wins and even a NASCAR Cup Series championship with Tony Stewart in 2011.

“I encourage all kids as they get interested to follow their passion because it can work out for sure,” Grubb said.

Grubb’s most recent victory came at the Chicago Street Course as New Zealand native Shane van Gisenberg reached victory lane in his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series start. But no matter where he goes and what he accomplishes, Southwest Virginia will always have a special place in his heart.

“I love that area and the background with Floyd and Virginia Tech and it’s still home to me for sure.”