1st and 10 Camp Tour: Hidden Valley Titans

Roanoke, Va. – The Hidden Valley Titans are a team that’s flying under the radar after a three-win season a year ago.

Coach Scott Weaver and the Titans slid into the VHSL Region 3D playoffs before being ousted by Lord Botetourt in round one. But this team returns 19 of 22 starters, and sports 15 seniors.

Many of those seniors have played together since rec ball more than a decade ago. The experience factor, over a full spring and offseason, now has the Titans in a vastly different place than a year ago.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“It’s really allowed us to work on functional depth. Of really getting those twos and those threes and the j’s a little more reps and with our ones with all the experience were bringing back they were getting quality reps not necessarily having to get the quantity, which is nice,” Weaver explained.

“It makes it so much easier. The past few years we’ve been struggling to get people and get reps for the younger kids. And now we are able to do all that and it just makes it so much easier for us starters. Oh yeah, it’s exciting. We’re all excited. We’re ready to have a big season, definitely expecting big things out of all of us – the coaches and all the players too,” senior linebacker Daniel Robinson said.

The Titans open at William Fleming on August 25.