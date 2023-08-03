2023 1st and 10 Camp Tour: E.C. Glass Hilltoppers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In February, E.C. Glass announced former William Fleming head coach Jamar Lovelace as the man in charge- picking up a team that just made an appearance in the Class 4 state semifinals.

The Hilltoppers haven’t missed a beat in the offseason and heading into fall camp, as Lovelace has been impressed with the energy from a team that is coming off a successful season.

The players, like our 1st and 10 Player of the Week Michael Thomas, are hungry for more.

“They’re full of energy, they communicate very well, they talk a bunch, they seem to be real good friends, but they also go real hard at each other,” Lovelace said. “So, I’m real proud of how we’re competing in the energy that we’re bringing a practice every day.”

“We can do a lot more out of different things,” senior Kenneth Smith said. “We have a lot we can do out of one play, all different formations, a lot of runs, play actions, RPO’s, you know, we’re just working together getting better.”

“I think our defensive line, to be honest, they bring that initial force and without them, you can’t really do a lot,” senior Michael Thomas added. “So yeah, they’re real important. Last year, we went to the state semis, so I think this is the year, with all the experience and stuff we have on the team, I think this is the year.”

The Hilltoppers open their season on August 25th at home against Lord Botetourt.