Wolff goes after first LIV win. He’s tied with Puig at the Greenbrier

Matthew Wolff (left) and David Puig (Right) are co-leaders at LIV Golf Greenbrier after the second round of play

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – Matthew Wolff made enough birdies to offset a few mistakes Saturday for a 3-under 67 that gave him a share of the lead with David Puig at LIV Golf-Greenbrier.

The third and final round is wide open on the Old White course at Greenbrier Resort, with nine players separated by only two shots.

That includes former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, one of the marquee signings for the Saudi-funded league who has yet to win in LIV Golf.

DeChambeau had a 61 and joined Richard Bland (63) and Talor Gooch (64) just one shot behind. Gooch already has three wins on LIV this year.

Puig made up a two-shot deficit on Wolff and briefly took the lead with three straight birdies on the back nine until he dropped a shot on the 13th, and Wolff birdied the 14th.

“I get nervous all the time but I think it’s a good thing to have nerves if you can control them because that means you care,” Puig said. “So, yes I’m looking forward to tough nerves tomorrow and hopefully I can take good care of them and I’ll try obviously to win my fourth pro event, and if it doesn’t happen, then I know that I will give it all.”

Wolff had the 54-hole lead over DeChambeau at Winged Foot in the 2020 U.S. Open until DeChambeau shot 67 on the final day to win by six shots. Wolff took time off the following year for mental health issues and says his goal Sunday is to commit to shots and accept the outcome. At stake is a $4 million payoff to the winner.

“You know, I felt like today I hit the ball good,” said Wolff. “Putts weren’t dropping and a there were a couple of holes that I probably should’ve taken advantage of but I’m really happy with where I’m at and I can’t be complaining sharing the second round lead.”

The group at 10-under 130 featured Mito Pereira (62), Brendan Steele (63), Branden Grace (64) and Harold Varner III (67).

In the team competition, Puig and Pereira led Torque to a four-shot lead over Stinger, the team of South African players.

