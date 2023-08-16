2023 Camp Tour: Fort Chiswell Pioneers

MAX MEADOWS, Va. – The Fort Chiswell Pioneers have been looking for consistency, part of that comes with hiring the right guy. Former Pulaski County assistant Zane Quesenberry is the perfect fit for a team that’s ready to win games.

The Pioneers only had two wins on their schedule last season against Giles and Auburn, but Quesenberry’s change of culture was the kickstart this team needed in the offseason.

Numbers looked great for the Class 1 team on Tuesday’s practice, and his ‘be where your feet are’ approach has kept his players present - and excited for the season to start.

“The biggest thing that I was seeking to do first was I wanted to build a family and be involved in the community and have everybody involved, because we’re not successful without the support of our stakeholders and the community and our families,” Quesenberry said. “So we’ve had 47 kids out, we have 16 seniors, a ton of kids that haven’t played in a while that have come back out, because they see what we’re building, the culture, and they want to be a part of it and that’s good.”

“This year, I’ve just felt so much better about it, especially with Coach Quesenberry. It’s a very different culture than it has been in the past four years, so it makes us all feel better and I feel like a genuine team for once instead of the past four years where we haven’t felt like that at all,” senior Jacob Gowins said. “You can have those athletes that can carry your position, but it still comes down to all of us playing good as a team, and Coach Quesenberry has really brought us together as a team, especially during this fall camp.”

Fort Chiswell opens their season on August 25th on the road at Rural Retreat.