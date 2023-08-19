1st and 10 Camp Tour: Pulaski County Cougars

DUBLIN, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour heads to the New River Valley for a check on the Pulaski County Cougars of the River Ridge District.

The program enters its second full season with Cam Akers as head coach. The cougars are coming off a 4-6 2022 season that ended with a three game losing streak. An emphasis on finishing has been instructed throughout fall camp. Being an option based offense with a defense that’s aiming to be more sound, leaves a slim margin for error when it comes to being successful in 2023.

“We’re not in a position as a program, I don’t know if anyone really is, to make some mistakes we made last year,” Akers said. “Whether it be execution, assignment errors on offense or defense reading and reacting. So, we talk about very little room for error in our football program. I think that’s true for most people but we feel like we have to play perfect football to win.”

“Last year didn’t end the way we wanted it to so everybody is in the weight room getting stronger and buying in, trying to get ready,” said Marcus Reed, Cougars wide receiver and outside linebacker.

“Just getting more work in our offense,” said Chase Lawrence. “We came into last year with a lot of new changes so this year we got comfortable over the summer, got more work and help out a lot.

Pulaski County opens the season at Northside on August 25.