Mazda MX-5 Cup makes its way to Martinsville for test on the paperclip

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – We’re about two months out from another NASCAR race at the Martinsville Speedway, but on Tuesday there was Mazda MX-5 Cup testing to see how the far fared on the Paperclip, all in hope of bringing the IMSA-sanctioned series to the Southside.

Track President Clay Campbell says they’ve talked about it for awhile now, and it’s nice to finally see turns on the track.

“When we announced that we were testing, we’ve never got a response on social media that we did with these cars, unreal. That’s what this test is about, to see if this is compatible with the race track, and yesterday and half of today, we found out the resounding answer is yes,” Campbell said.

“We got some good speed out of it,” former Cup series driver Bobby Labonte said. “The corners are really good, handles good, so yeah, it would be exciting. I would pay my ticket to see 30 cars 20 cars out here running around this track.”