2023 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Parry McCluer Fighting Blues

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Our 1st and 10 Camp Tour rolls up 81 north to Buena Vista, where the Parry McCluer Fighting Blues are ready to get back to their winning ways.

The Blues welcome a familiar face as their new head coach in Jeremiah Brockenbrough, who was the offensive coordinator at Parry McCluer for 12 years prior. The new position allows him to install an offense that is more in line with other Class 1 teams we see, and ignite the winning culture back at Buena Vista.

“We went from more of a power spread football team, but we look to run the football more than we have, because I believe if we can control the clock, we can keep the other team off and have a better chance to win,” Brockenbrough said. “We will throw the football, but I want to be able to throw the football because we want to, not because we have to - be a little bit unpredictable so to speak.”

“It starts with our offensive line first with that lineman surge, and then the backs just have to have the vision and read the holes,” senior Landon Catlett said.

“The defense is pretty good,” senior JJ Jones added. “We’re running like a 5-3, have our linebacker blitz and stuff. We just have to work hard and that’s pretty much it, gotta work hard.”

The Blues open their season against Rockbridge on Friday August 25th.