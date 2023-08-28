McDonald twins bringing brotherly love to Hokies defense

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech football has had its fair share of memorable families that have shaped its program over the years.

Whether it was the Fullers or the Edmunds, just to name a few, they all built relevant legacies that have lasted. Currently on the roster is another dynamic duo that’s aiming to do the same.

Twins Jorden and Jayden McDonald are entering their redshirt sophomore seasons in Blacksburg. While they were a tandem in the defensive back field in high school at Salem, they now line up a few yards apart. Jayden has continued to be versatile as a linebacker while Jorden is now on the defensive line.

Both say the group texts and meetings are a bit different since they’re in different positions. But through it all, they’re excited to excel together and truly live up to the saying ‘I’m my brothers keeper.’

“Me and my brother want to be on that wall back there, maybe right beside the Edmunds, there’s room for us,” Jorden said. “But we want to leave a legacy of being dominant, being physical, and making a big impact on the game.”

“Most importantly we have each others back,” said Jayden. “We just want each other to have fun, go do what we do. We both make plays and celebrate with each other and that’s all that we really want.”

Jayden and Jorden McDonald of Virginia Tech on game day (WSLS)

The duo said they often reflect back to their high school playing days at Salem, where they helped lead the Spartans to a VHSL Class 4 State Championship as seniors in the Spring 2021 season.

While the twins’ football IQ is improving greatly, Hokies defensive line coach J.C. Price said they need a little more practice at another game.

“The other thing they have to do is get their spades game up,” Price said jokingly at Hokies media day. “They’re spades partners but not doing good now. Right now Josh Fuga and Cole Nelson are having their way with them.”

Perhaps the McDonald’s will put their spades skills on the back burner for now considering the Hokies kick off the 2023 season at Lane Stadium Saturday night at 8 p.m. against Old Dominion.