10 Strong Poll: LCA dominates in season opener rankings

ROANOKE, Va. – Posted Aug. 29, 2023

Less than four months ago, we saw state champions crowned on the gridiron, and now, a brand-new season is upon us.

In the first week of the 2023 high school football season, Liberty Christian is our unanimous No. 1 team in the 10 Strong Poll.

Right behind them are the E.C. Glass Hilltoppers with 62 points, who defeated Lord Botetourt in their first game of the season and finished their season last year in the Class 4 state semifinals.

At No. 3 we have the Salem Spartans, who fell to LCA in their first game of this season. Not far behind them is the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers in the No. 4 spot, who fell to E.C. Glass and are facing Blacksburg in next week’s game.

We’ve got Radford next at our No. 5 spot, whose last season ended in the Region semifinals with a 10-2 record.

At No. 6, we’ve got Heritage. They beat out Albermarle in their first game of this season.

Right on Heritage’s heels tied in the No. 7 slot are Appomtattox and Christiansburg, both with 40 points. Each team secured a dub in their season opener.

In the No. 8 spot we have Glenvar, the team that dominated offensively in the 2022 season, averaging more than 32 points per game.

No. 9 goes to the Patrick Henry Patriots who came off of a 9-3 season that included a Region 5D playoff win over Briar Woods.

To round out our poll, there’s William Fleming, who shut out Hidden Valley last week and is set to square up against Salem in their second game of the season later this week.

Here’s a look at the other eight teams that received votes in our poll, along with their corresponding point totals: