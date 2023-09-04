UVA Strong game plans announced, first home game since Nov. tragedy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The JMU Dukes will travel to Scott Stadium for the “UVA Strong” football game matchup, the first home game set to be played since the shooting last November.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed after returning to Grounds from a class field trip, Virginia Athletics wrote. All three victims were students at the university and played on the Virginia Cavaliers Football team. A fourth member of the team, Mike Hollins, and another student, Marlee Morgan, were also wounded but survived the incident.

UVA will host James Madison on Saturday, Sept. 9 at noon in the first home game since the tragedy, officials said. It’ll also be the 500th game played in the stadium.

Before the season kicks off, UVA will be hosting a tree-planting ceremony and plaque dedication for Chandler, Davis, and Perry on Friday, Sept. 8. Read more here.

On Saturday morning, officials said fans can head to Whitehead Rd. for the Wahoo Walk, which begins at 9:45 a.m. We’re told family and friends of Chandler, Davis, and Perry will be participating.

Pregame, officials said Virginia will honor Chandler, Davis, and Perry, as well as their families, with a special ceremony. It’s set to begin around 11:30 a.m.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m., and fans are being encouraged to arrive early for the ceremony and to wear orange. To support the game being an “Orange Out” event, officials said the first 35,000 fans that arrive will receive an orange “UVA Strong” t-shirt as they enter the stadium.

Throughout the 2023 UVA football season, officials said the north end zone will feature the UVA Strong logo and the names of Chandler, Davis, and Perry will be painted on the boundary surrounding the David A. Harrison Field at Scott Stadium.

UVA players will also be wearing helmet stickers honoring the three throughout the season.

You can read the full announcement and see how to get your tickets by clicking here.