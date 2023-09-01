UVA to host tree planting ceremony, plaque dedication in honor of shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia is honoring the three football players who were murdered on campus grounds in November 2022.

Devin Candler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry will be remembered during a tree-planting ceremony and plaque dedication on Friday, Sept. 8.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The event will begin at 3 p.m., and will coincide with the first home football game of the season, which is set for Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. against James Madison University. UVA officials say additional tributes are planned for game day.

The ceremony will be held on the UVA Arts grounds on Culbreth Road, between Ruffin Hall and the Drama Education Building.

UVA President Jim Ryan will provide opening remarks, followed by the unveiling of the memorial plaque. Athletic Director Carla Williams and Rector Robert Hardie will also deliver remarks, and the event will finish with the planting of the tree.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to turn a spade of soil to help plant the tree, and a reception will follow.