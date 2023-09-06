Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso, right, and head coach Jorge Vilda listens to reporters questions during a press conference at Eden Park ahead of the Women's World Cup semifinal match between Spain and Sweden in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The Spanish soccer federation fired womens national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Womens World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

MADRID – Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country's prosecutors’ office said Wednesday.

Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.

Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that. She also said she and her family were pressured by the federation to show her support for Rubiales in the immediate aftermath of the scandal caused by the kiss that tarnished her team’s victory.

The prosecutors’ office said that, according to a new sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty.

Spain’s government, players’ unions, players and many citizens have come out in support of Hermoso. Rubiales, meanwhile, has become a soccer outcast even while he refuses to resign.

Rubiales was suspended from his post by FIFA on Aug. 27, a day after he refused to step down when he delivered a defiant speech to the general assembly of his federation in which he said he was victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”

The prosecutor’s office said Hermoso made the accusation on Tuesday. Prosecutors had said last week that they were going to meet with Hermoso to give her the opportunity to present an accusation against Rubiales.

Hermoso, a 33-year-old forward, now plays for Mexican club Pachuca after a long career with top Spanish and European clubs, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

Rubiales’ behavior at the final, which included a lewd crotch grab while next to dignitaries including Spain’s queen and teenage princess, combined with his controversial speech have torn Spanish soccer apart.

On Tuesday, the federation headed by interim president Pedro Rocha fired the coach of Spain’s Women's World Cup champion team, Jorge Vilda. Despite leading the team to the title, Vilda was still considered an unpopular figure among its players and close to Rubiales. One year ago, 15 players said they would not play for him until he created a more professional work environment.

After Rubiales refused to step down last week and accused Hermoso of lying, the entire team of World Cup winners plus dozens more players said they would not play again for Spain until the president was gone.

Rubiales also faces action from the Spanish government. A government legal panel overseeing sports has opened a probe to determine if he abused his authority by kissing Hermoso or tainted the image of Spain with his conduct. He faces being deemed unfit to hold his post.

