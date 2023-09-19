58º
Join Insider

Sports

1ST and 10: Glenvar’s Brody Dawyot is Week 4 honoree

Quarterback had his hand in 5 touchdowns in Highlanders win

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: 1st and 10, Player of the Week, Glenvar HIghlanders, Brody Dawyot

Salem, Va. – The Highlanders were looking to bounce back from a one touchdown performance a week ago, (albeit a win) when they traveled to hidden Valley Friday. Glenvar quarterback Brody Dawyot made sure they found the end zone plenty, the ‘super sophomore’ was a stellar 20 of 25 passing for 267 yards and a pair of scores. Dawyot also added 10 carries for nearly 100 more yards and three scores in helping move Glenvar to a perfect 4-0 by a 49-13 tally. For all his efforts in keeping the Highlanders perfect, Brody Dawyot is your Week 4 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter