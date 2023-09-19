1ST and 10: Glenvar’s Brody Dawyot is Week 4 honoree

Salem, Va. – The Highlanders were looking to bounce back from a one touchdown performance a week ago, (albeit a win) when they traveled to hidden Valley Friday. Glenvar quarterback Brody Dawyot made sure they found the end zone plenty, the ‘super sophomore’ was a stellar 20 of 25 passing for 267 yards and a pair of scores. Dawyot also added 10 carries for nearly 100 more yards and three scores in helping move Glenvar to a perfect 4-0 by a 49-13 tally. For all his efforts in keeping the Highlanders perfect, Brody Dawyot is your Week 4 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.