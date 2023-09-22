Valleystar 300 on deck at Martinsville

Martinsville, Va. – Nascar’s biggest and most prestigious late model stock car race, which has been run every fall since 1985(with the lone exception being the covid year of 2020) is on deck in Martinsville.

The overall purse is 125 thousand dollars with the pole winner, stage winners, and laps led leaders getting bonus money.

And they get to compete on Nascar’s historic ‘paperclip’. Martinsville Speedway.

”I think number one being a Cup track, it gives its significance over other things. But I believe the fact that everybody’s on a level playing surface when they come here. So other than experience, some drivers have over others --nobody has a leg up on the competition because they only run here one time they don’t practice year and when they roll in here for this weekend, you know they’re all alike,” Martinsville track president Clay Campbell says.

Qualifying is set for Friday at 8 pm to set the heat races.

Saturday has four 25-lap heat races beginning at 3 p.m. that qualify the main event field.

It’s a 7 p.m. green flag for a 200 lap feature race.