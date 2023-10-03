Rocky Mount, Va. – Franklin County needed a rally against visiting Brookville Friday night, and senior wideout David Kasey decided it was ‘his time’. Trailing 16-0 in the second half, the 6-2 speedster turned in three lengthy touchdown ‘catch-and-runs’ that electrified the Eagles’ nest. Strikes of 74, 45 and 69 yards gave Franklin County the lead, -and after a special teams touchdown- eventually earned them the 26-22 win. Kasey finished with 5 catches for more than 200 yards--in helping lead his team to victory. For all his efforts, David Kasey is our Week 6, WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.
Franklin Co. Wideout David Kasey earns Week 6 honors
Senior wideout caught three touchdowns in spearheading rally vs. Brookville
