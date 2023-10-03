Franklin Co. Wideout David Kasey earns Week 6 honors

Rocky Mount, Va. – Franklin County needed a rally against visiting Brookville Friday night, and senior wideout David Kasey decided it was ‘his time’. Trailing 16-0 in the second half, the 6-2 speedster turned in three lengthy touchdown ‘catch-and-runs’ that electrified the Eagles’ nest. Strikes of 74, 45 and 69 yards gave Franklin County the lead, -and after a special teams touchdown- eventually earned them the 26-22 win. Kasey finished with 5 catches for more than 200 yards--in helping lead his team to victory. For all his efforts, David Kasey is our Week 6, WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.