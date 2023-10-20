GOTW: Christiansburg Blue Demons host Patrick Henry Patriots

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – We have Patrick Henry visiting Christiansburg, it’s two one-loss teams with differing approaches on the field.

Speed, depth, and a flashy style of play — just a few ways to describe the Patrick Henry Patriots.

“I think it helps that we are an older team you know 25 seniors, so they’ve stuck together real well,” said Patrick Henry Head Coach Alan Fiddler.

“Still the same terminology and everything but it is a big scheme change for us. The kids have adjusted well and have been resilient and just show up to practice and play hard on Fridays and been able to get some win,” he said.

“I just feel like the more aggressive team wins every game,” said Bodie Kahoun, Patriots TE/MLB.

The Patriots have been the aggressor — whether through the air or on the ground beating some tough Seminole District teams and crosstown rival William Fleming.

“We haven’t really faced anybody that has given us problems upfront. That may change against the Blue Demons,” said Kwalei Carter, Patriots QB/DB.

“I was already a leader on this team, so I just had to really take it into a different perspective. Even with stuff like pregame, you can’t be as hype and you have to be more chill and take it and take control of the whole game now,” Carter said.

“I was like I am an offensive lineman. I was 6 foot in the fifth grade so I said I have to play offensive line, I was just put there,” said Carter Stallard, Blue Demons OL/DL.

Christiansburg touts one of the biggest linemen in our area in Carter Stallard. Standing at 6′8″, he’s become a leader not for his intimidating presence — but his outstanding example.

“A lot of them listen when I had to critique them and really everybody on the team is a leader,” Stallard said. “We all bring each other up, coach each other, and that’s what I think makes Christiansburg, Christiansburg.”

Coach Alex Wilkens describes their style of play as boring — but it’s a true blue-collar, hard-working mentality.

“We kind of knew what we had. I mean they were a little unproven in some ways in terms of varsity experience, but we knew we had very good football players,” Wilkens said.

“We’ve got very capable kids that fill roles for us and have really stepped up throughout the year,” he said. “You know will probably look a little bit different in some capacities, but we feel very confident with our kids in our group.”

“I mean we come out every week with a lot of confidence and it’s just all about executing now. We’ve been practicing with the same coaches for four years plus years and we have been lifting with them for about 6 years,” said Noah Davis, Blue Demons OL/OLB.

“I think it’s the same importance and it’s just the next man up,” Davis said. “I mean last year I came in after some injuries so it’s just the next man up, I trust the man beside me.”

