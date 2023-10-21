57º
GOTW: Patrick Henry defeats Christiansburg, 30-21

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – One-loss Patrick Henry visited one-loss Christiansburg for our Week 9 Game of the Week matchup.

These two teams have had some setbacks this season with injuries, looking up to recover and adapt moving forward this season.

Patriots put in the early work for an impressive 35-yard field goal, putting PH ahead with a 3-0 lead.

Christiansburg had an immediate response - no shame in their game. A long run down the field put the guys ahead 7-3.

Moving right along PH was back with a 13-yard score. More PH this time, getting the Patriots ahead with a 16-7 lead.

It was a 16-14 score at halftime. Both teams had their eyes on the prize and it was a close one until the end.

PH finished this one off with a big defensive stance sealing the deal Friday night, 30-21.

