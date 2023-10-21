Graham G-Men take down Pulaski Co. Cougars

DUBLIN, Va. – The Pulaski County Cougars looked to continue their success from last week as they hosted the Graham High School G-Men on Friday night.

First half, the G-Men were up after some costly turnovers by the Cougars.

Right before the half, it’s QB Byrant Nottingham throwing it to Marcus Reed for the big touchdown - 31-16, Graham.

The G-Men had other plans for the second half. Runningback Ty’Drez Clements beat a man to the edge and scored a big touchdown.

Still in the third, Graham was on the attack. Junior WR Chris Edwards made the grab, turned up the field, and got to the endzone for the 40-yard TD.

In the fourth, Clements sealed the game with a 50 yard touchdown.

Graham wins this one 52-24.