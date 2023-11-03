32º
Join Insider

Sports

Patrick Henry reaches Region Volleyball Finals with win over Franklin Co.

Patriots advance to Region 5C Finals

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Patrivck Henry Patriots, Franklin County Eagles, VHSL Volleyball

Roanoke, Va. – Patrick Henry outlasted Franklin Co in a Region 5C semifinal Thursday night.

The scores: 25-11, 24-26, 25-16 and 25-17 for the win.

The Patriots advance to the Region Finals where they will take on Midlothian.

In other VHSL Region semifinal action:

Region 3D: Hidden Valley sweeps past Tunstall 3-0, Christiansburg edges Lord Botetourt 3-1 setting up a River Ridge finals rematch.

Region 2C: Top seed Appomattox Co. outlasted Glenvar 3-2 to move on, while James River got by Gretna to advance to the Region title tilt.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter