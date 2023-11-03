Patrick Henry reaches Region Volleyball Finals with win over Franklin Co.

Roanoke, Va. – Patrick Henry outlasted Franklin Co in a Region 5C semifinal Thursday night.

The scores: 25-11, 24-26, 25-16 and 25-17 for the win.

The Patriots advance to the Region Finals where they will take on Midlothian.

In other VHSL Region semifinal action:

Region 3D: Hidden Valley sweeps past Tunstall 3-0, Christiansburg edges Lord Botetourt 3-1 setting up a River Ridge finals rematch.

Region 2C: Top seed Appomattox Co. outlasted Glenvar 3-2 to move on, while James River got by Gretna to advance to the Region title tilt.