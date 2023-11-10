64º
Cave Spring sends 4 to the next level

Knights signing day includes swimming, golf and basketball

John Appicello, Sports Director

Roanoke, Va. – At the home of the Knights, Cave Spring checks in with four signings.
Swimmer Robby Votta will take his talents to Davidson College. He’s a state placewinner in multiple events.
Golfer Nate Faulkner will join him there at Davidson in North Carolina.
Nate was the Class 3 state runner-up this past season.
In girls swimming, Zoey Lusk heads to JMU after multiple state finals appearances.
In basketball - one of coach Gruse’s big guns Kameron Tinsley gets a full ride to Division 2 West Liberty. The Hilltoppers were the D-2 nationall runner-ups last season.

