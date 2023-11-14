William Fleming’s Coleman is Week 12 honoree

Roanoke, Va. – Sometimes situations overshadow sheer numbers.
On Friday night there was a big situation in Roanoke City.
In the first ever playoff meeting of the ‘star city rivalry’, the 8th-seeded Colonels upset the top ranked Patriots in a Region 5C quarterfinal.
The Colonels put forth a great defense effort, and a tough ball control game plan led by Malachi Coleman’s 25 carries
for 129 yards. The Colonels dominated time of possession and Coleman’s 48-yard burst got his team up early on the scoreboard.
The 8-seeded Colonels hang on 23-16 to advance in the Region 5C playoffs and snap an 8-game losing streak to the Patriots.
And Malachi Coleman earns the Week 12 playoff edition honors as 1st and 10 Player of the Week.
