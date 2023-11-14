53º
William Fleming’s Coleman is Week 12 honoree

Workhorse back carries 25 times in upset win over rival PH

John Appicello, Sports Director

William Fleming Colonels, Malachi Coleman, 1st and 10, Player of the Week

Roanoke, Va. – Sometimes situations overshadow sheer numbers.
On Friday night there was a big situation in Roanoke City.
In the first ever playoff meeting of the ‘star city rivalry’, the 8th-seeded Colonels upset the top ranked Patriots in a Region 5C quarterfinal.
The Colonels put forth a great defense effort, and a tough ball control game plan led by Malachi Coleman’s 25 carries
for 129 yards. The Colonels dominated time of possession and Coleman’s 48-yard burst got his team up early on the scoreboard.
The 8-seeded Colonels hang on 23-16 to advance in the Region 5C playoffs and snap an 8-game losing streak to the Patriots.
And Malachi Coleman earns the Week 12 playoff edition honors as 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

