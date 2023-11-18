59º
Magna Vista takes down Christiansburg in playoff match, 27-20

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 1st And 10, High School Football, Sports, Game of the Week, River Ridge District, Piedmont District

RIDGEWAY, Va. – When it comes to Magna Vista in Christiansburg, we knew there was no shortage of athletes that would be taking the field tonight.

The opening drive took less than three minutes, ending with 7-0 Magna Vista in the lead.

Q2, Christiansburg makes it a 7-7 ballgame.

Magna Vista keeps up, leading 14-7 at the half. In the second half, Christiansburg ties it up at 14, and with a 59-yard catch and run, the Blue Devils get their first lead of the night at 20-14.

But the Warriors weren’t done yet, holding on for the 27-20 victory.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

