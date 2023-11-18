Magna Vista takes down Christiansburg in playoff match, 27-20

RIDGEWAY, Va. – When it comes to Magna Vista in Christiansburg, we knew there was no shortage of athletes that would be taking the field tonight.

The opening drive took less than three minutes, ending with 7-0 Magna Vista in the lead.

Q2, Christiansburg makes it a 7-7 ballgame.

Magna Vista keeps up, leading 14-7 at the half. In the second half, Christiansburg ties it up at 14, and with a 59-yard catch and run, the Blue Devils get their first lead of the night at 20-14.

But the Warriors weren’t done yet, holding on for the 27-20 victory.