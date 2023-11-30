58º
APPITUDE | College football playoffs are right around the corner, but there’s one issue

John Appicello, Sports Director

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Florida State players celebrate in front of the team's fans after defeating Florida in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.

Today at 6:30 p.m., we’re talking all about college football playoffs.

The CFP will expand to 12 teams in 2024, but for now, one issue remains the same – will the committee do the right thing when choosing the final four teams?

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

