LSU powers past VIrginia Tech in Final Four rematch

Virginia Tech falls to LSU in a final four rematch from March.

Angel Reese had 19 points and nine rebounds in her return from a four-game absence, and No. 7 LSU beat No. 9 Virginia Tech 82-64 on Thursday night to give Tigers coach Kim Mulkey her 700th career victory.

Reese’s two-week absence from the team stemmed from what Mulkey has described as “locker room issues.” She has declined to go into detail. But when the game was over, Reese and Mulkey shared a long hug.

Reese and Aneesah Morrow helped LSU (8-1) control the paint and limit the production of Virginia Tech star center Elizabeth Kitley in a rematch of a Final Four game in last season’s NCAA Tournament. LSU went on to win the national title.

Morrow had 19 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and three steals, and LSU outrebounded Virginia Tech 43-29.

Georgia Amoore scored 25 points for Virginia Tech (5-2). Kitley had 16 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.