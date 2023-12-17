Annual Bob Johnson Classic honored legacy of legendary coach, mentor

DALEVILLE, Va. – The third annual Bob Johnson Classic was held at Lord Botetourt Saturday, honoring the late “Coach J”, the winningest basketball coach at Emory & Henry. But bigger than winning--the impact the legendary coach had on his players, assistant coaches and more.

“Everybody that you would interview and everybody that you would talk to about playing for coach Johnson was inspired to improve leadership, be a better husband, be a better father,” said Lord Botetourt boys basketball coach Andrew Hart. Hart played for coach Johnson. “So we all have this special connection having known him and having been led and mentored by him.”

Saturday featured 10 teams playing 5 games--all teams that are coached by former players of Coach Johnson.

Parry McCluer defeated Goochland 75-47

Narrows defeated LCA 59-53

Altavista defeated Fluvanna County 72-65

Monacan defeated Radford 58-33

Lord Botetourt defeated Salem 66-61