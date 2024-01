GLENDALE, Az. – One of the benefits of playing in a bowl game is being able to have everyone together—from starters to scout team players and those that are redshirts. That includes a number of Flames players that made big plays on Friday nights in our neck of the woods, such as Glenvar alum Kyle Hanks.

The redshirt-freshman spoke with 10 Sports, noting that simply being present with the team is a dream come true.