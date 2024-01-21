Kymora Johnson scores 35, leads Virginia's big finish in 91-87 upset of No. 15 Florida State women

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Kymora Johnson scored a career-high 35 points with seven rebounds and six assists, leading Virginia to a 91-87 upset of No. 15 Florida State on Sunday.

Johnson, a freshman averaging 12.2 points per game, made 14 of 20 shots with 3 of 7 from 3-point range and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line as Virginia picked up its first ACC win of the season.

After falling behind 56-48 in the third quarter, Virginia outscored Florida State 17-9 to finish the period and 26-22 in the fourth. Johnson led the rally with 19 of those final 43 points for the Cavaliers.

Florida State led 43-39 at halftime, but the Cavaliers scored the first seven points of the third quarter with Johnson’s 3-pointer giving them a 46-43 lead one minute into the period. Although Ta’Niya Latson scored eight points to help Florida State go ahead 56-48, Virginia battled back and the score was tied heading to the fourth.

A jumper by Johnson gave Virginia the lead 67-66 early in the fourth quarter. Another jumper by Johnson gave the Cavaliers an 84-76 lead with 2:53 remaining. Florida State made a series of 5 free throws in 6 attempts to get within 85-83 with 39 seconds left, but Johnson hit a big jumper for a four-point lead, then finished off the win with four consecutive free throws.

Camryn Taylor had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia (9-9, 1-6 ACC). Olivia McGhee scored 12 points, London Clarkson 10 and Jillian Brown 10.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 22 and had six assists for Florida State (14-6, 5-3). Makayla Thompson had 21 points with seven rebounds, O’Mariah Gordon scored 17 and Sara Bejedi had 10 points.

Virginia outscored the Seminoles 11-1 in the first 2 1/2 minutes, shot 53% in the first quarter and led 27-22. The Cavaliers led 35-32 with under six minutes to go before halftime. The Seminoles tied it at 35 on a 3-pointer by Brianna Turnage. A layup by Sakyia White gave them their first lead.

Florida State did not commit a turnover in the first half and had two in the third quarter. FSU finished with a total of three turnovers.

Both teams play again on Thursday when Florida State plays at Duke and Virginia hosts Pittsburgh.