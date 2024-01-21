No. 20 Roanoke def. No. 19 W&L in ODAC wrestling action

ROANOKE, Va. – In an ODAC wrestling match unlike any other, No. 20 Roanoke College and No. 19 Washington & Lee went toe-to-toe at Mill Mountain Theatre.

The unique atmosphere brought a more intimate setting--creating a more raucous vibe for the wrestlers and the fans.

The action on the mat throughout the night was just as good as the turnout Saturday night. While the night started in the Maroons favor, the Generals turned things around and picked up wins at the 141, 149 and 157 weight classes.

But Roanoke did just enough to earn the 23-17 team victory to remain unbeaten in ODAC action.

The match results were as followed:

25: Mac Cafurello (Roa) over David Rubin (W&L) (MD 8-0) 133: Jude Robson (Roa) over Trey Custodio (W&L) (TF 21-6 2:12)

141: Mark Samuel (Roa) over Vincent Ziccardi (W&L) (Fall 3:43) 149: Evan Lindner (W&L) over Jarrod Pominville (Roa) (MD 12-1)

157: Harris Foad (W&L) over Ryan Foutz (Roa) (Dec 7-5)

165: David Reid (Roa) over Mark Troni (W&L) (MD 10-2) 174: Harrison Kelly (W&L) over Xavier Preston (Roa) (Dec 7-5)

184: Vincenzo Corvetto (Roa) over Jacob Wright (W&L) (MD 19-11)

197: John Santowski (W&L) over Cam Cavins (Roa) (MD 13-3)

285: John Ryan Sedovy (W&L) over Brady Elswick (Roa) (TB-1 2-1)