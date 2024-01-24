46º
Join Insider

Sports

Hokies hold off late BC rally, win 76-71

Eagles got the game within a bucket in the second half

John Appicello, Sports Director

AP Sports, Associated Press

Tags: Virginia Tech Hokies, Boston College Eagles, ACC men's basketball
Mylyjeal Poteat dunks against BC. (WSLS-TV/ACC/Virginia Tech)

Virginia Tech built an 11-point halftime lead at home, then hung tough down the stretch against a stubborn Boston College team to eventually win by 5, 76-71. The Hokies put together back-to-back wins in conference after downing NC State over the weekend to move to 12-7 overall. Hunter Cattoor lead the way with 17 points and backcourt mate Sean Pedulla added 16 in the win. BC falls to 11-8, despite a 19-point effort from Devin McGlockton.

BOSTON COLLEGE (11-8)

McGlockton 9-13 0-1 19, Post 7-10 0-1 15, Kelley 0-1 2-2 2, Zackery 3-8 0-0 6, Aligbe 4-4 0-0 9, Harris 5-16 1-2 14, Madsen 0-2 0-0 0, Mighty 2-3 2-3 6, Hand 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 5-9 71.

VIRGINIA TECH (12-7)

Beran 3-5 2-2 9, Kidd 4-9 2-2 10, Cattoor 4-6 6-6 17, Collins 5-12 0-0 11, Pedulla 5-13 4-4 16, Nickel 2-4 0-0 5, Poteat 3-4 2-2 8. Totals 26-53 16-16 76.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 6-18 (Harris 3-9, Aligbe 1-1, McGlockton 1-1, Post 1-2, Kelley 0-1, Madsen 0-1, Zackery 0-1, Hand 0-2), Virginia Tech 8-22 (Cattoor 3-5, Pedulla 2-7, Beran 1-2, Nickel 1-2, Collins 1-6). Fouled Out_Pedulla. Rebounds_Boston College 32 (McGlockton 10), Virginia Tech 21 (Pedulla 6). Assists_Boston College 14 (Zackery 7), Virginia Tech 16 (Pedulla 4). Total Fouls_Boston College 13, Virginia Tech 14. A_8,925 (10,052).

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter