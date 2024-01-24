Hokies hold off late BC rally, win 76-71

Virginia Tech built an 11-point halftime lead at home, then hung tough down the stretch against a stubborn Boston College team to eventually win by 5, 76-71. The Hokies put together back-to-back wins in conference after downing NC State over the weekend to move to 12-7 overall. Hunter Cattoor lead the way with 17 points and backcourt mate Sean Pedulla added 16 in the win. BC falls to 11-8, despite a 19-point effort from Devin McGlockton.

BOSTON COLLEGE (11-8)

McGlockton 9-13 0-1 19, Post 7-10 0-1 15, Kelley 0-1 2-2 2, Zackery 3-8 0-0 6, Aligbe 4-4 0-0 9, Harris 5-16 1-2 14, Madsen 0-2 0-0 0, Mighty 2-3 2-3 6, Hand 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 5-9 71.

VIRGINIA TECH (12-7)

Beran 3-5 2-2 9, Kidd 4-9 2-2 10, Cattoor 4-6 6-6 17, Collins 5-12 0-0 11, Pedulla 5-13 4-4 16, Nickel 2-4 0-0 5, Poteat 3-4 2-2 8. Totals 26-53 16-16 76.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 6-18 (Harris 3-9, Aligbe 1-1, McGlockton 1-1, Post 1-2, Kelley 0-1, Madsen 0-1, Zackery 0-1, Hand 0-2), Virginia Tech 8-22 (Cattoor 3-5, Pedulla 2-7, Beran 1-2, Nickel 1-2, Collins 1-6). Fouled Out_Pedulla. Rebounds_Boston College 32 (McGlockton 10), Virginia Tech 21 (Pedulla 6). Assists_Boston College 14 (Zackery 7), Virginia Tech 16 (Pedulla 4). Total Fouls_Boston College 13, Virginia Tech 14. A_8,925 (10,052).