2026 World Cup allocations, finals site to be announced Sunday. Which city will you travel to for a game?

For those planning on attending a 2026 World Cup soccer game when the event is hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, then Sunday (Feb. 4) will be an important day to follow.

At 3 p.m. ET, the city allocations for the event will be announced live during a broadcast. In addition, the site of the final will also be revealed after much speculation.

Since it was determined that the United States would host the final match, many assumed that MetLife Stadium in New Jersey would be the chosen site of the final.

After all, the Los Angeles area hosted the final at the Rose Bowl when the World Cup was last in the United States in 1994, and it seemed to make sense to host the 2026 final in the New York market.

However, reports came out a few weeks ago saying that won’t be the case. Martin Lipton, a reporter for The Sun in the United Kingdom, said that AT&T Stadium in suburban Dallas was going to be awarded the final.

That report backed up another In August from Jorge Ramos of ESPN Deportes, who said that AT&T Stadium was the frontrunner ahead of MetLife Stadium and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

In addition to officially confirming the site of the final, the announcement will also convey which cities will host other important contests such as games in the Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals, as well as where particular group stage matches will be held.

Of course, the teams that are in a particular group won’t be known until the draw is held months before the competition starts, likely sometime in late 2025.

Teams around the world will spend the next 12 to 18 months in qualifying stages and matches for the event, which will expand to 48 teams from the 32 that went to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

Particular host cities have already been announced and can be seen by scrolling to the bottom of this story, but Sunday’s announcement will offer further clarification on dates and magnitude of matches the cities will host.

Given all that, we have a question for you soccer fans. Of all the cities below, which would would you most like to attend a game at?

Here are the host cities in each country:

United States — Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle.

Mexico — Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey.

Canada — Toronto, Vancouver