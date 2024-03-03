Australia's Hannah Green sinks 30-foot putt to win LPGA event in Singapore by one stroke

Hannah Green of Australia kisses he trophy after winning the HSBC Women's Wold Championship at the Sentosa Golf Clubin Singapore Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Danial Hakim)

Hannah Green made a stunning 30-foot birdie at the final hole to clinch a one-stroke victory over Celine Boutier at the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship on Sunday.

Green made six birdies, three of which came in the final three holes, against one bogey in a final round 67 for a 13-under-par 275 at Sentosa Golf Club.

Recommended Videos

It was the 27-year-old Australian's fourth LPGA title, and first since the JM Eagle LA Championship last year.

"I knew on the greens I needed to be aggressive and make sure I got the putt past the hole versus leaving them short,” said Green after her dramatic finish.

Boutier (67), who had said on Saturday she was attending Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert as “a nice way to relax” for the final round, seemed destined to win on Sunday as she pulled two strokes clear in the final stages only for Green to produce some magic of her own to take the win.

The 30-year-old Frenchwoman, who won four titles last season including wins at the Women’s Scottish Open and the Evian Championship for her first major title, finished at 12 under-par-276.

“I think I played a lot better than yesterday which was really positive. I feel like I made some putts and I gave myself a lot of chances," said Boutier. "So I’m very satisfied with my round and it was great to even have a thought of making it a playoff.”

Yuna Nishimura (66) had the equal-best round of the day as her six birdies in a blemish free final round lifted her to 9-under 279 and into a four-way tie for third with Brooke Henderson (68), Mi Hyang Lee (67) and Nasa Hataoka (69).

Overnight leader Ayaka Furue of Japan had a disappointing round of 3-over Sunday as she slipped to a tie for eighth at 7-under 288 in the 66-player, no-cut tournament.

Also tied for eighth was two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko (71) and Patty Tavatanakit (67), who won last week’s LPGA event in Thailand.

Lydia Ko, who has 20 career wins, including two majors, shot 72 for a total of 1-over 289 and finished in a tie for 34th.

Two-time major winner Lilia Vu, who was tied for second after the first round, withdrew during the final round due to illness.

The tournament is the second of three straight weeks in Asia for the LPGA Tour. Next week the tour moves to China and the Blue Bay event on Hainan Island before heading back across the Pacific and to Palos Verdes, California for its next tournament beginning March 21.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf