HIgh Point, NC – Third-seeded Radford pulled away from USVC Upstate for a resounding 61-45 semifinal win from High Point, NC.

Coach Mike McGuire’s Highlanders got 18 points from Ashlyn Traylor Walker and 12 from Joi Williams in the victory.

Radford will face 5-seed Presbyterian in the finals. The Blue Hose upset top-seed High Point 59-50 to advance.

Tipoff slated for 6pm Sunday night from the Nido and Mariana Qubein Center. The winner earns an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.