56º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Golf 101: What's happened since the Tokyo Olympics?

Eric Goodman

NBC Sports

Tags: Olympics, NBC Olympics
Dustin Johnson (USA) tees off in a LIV Golf event in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Imagn, Lucas Peltier)

LIV Golf divides men's golf

Men's professional golf underwent a seismic shift in the summer of 2022 with the establishment of LIV Golf, a golf league financed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) intended to rival the PGA Tour. 

Recommended Videos

LIV Golf offered dozens of the sport's top players lucrative contracts — some reportedly as high as nine figures — to join the new league. In response, the PGA Tour ruled that any player who competes in a LIV Golf event would receive a one-year ban from participation on the PGA Tour. Major championships, on the other hand, have continued to allow LIV-affiliated golfers to compete.

LIV Golf events are not recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking, which is used to determine qualification to the Olympic Games. As a result, players competing in LIV Golf face a significant disadvantage toward Olympic qualification, essentially limited to just their performances at the four major championships.

Players affiliated with LIV Golf include Americans Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed, Mexico's Abraham Ancer, Great Britain's Paul Casey, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, Spain's Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, Australia's Cameron Smith, Germany's Martin Kaymer, Chile's Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, and Rio 2016 silver medalist Henrik Stenson of Sweden. 

Major champions since the Tokyo Olympics

2022The MastersScottie Scheffler (USA)
 PGA ChampionshipJustin Thomas (USA)
 U.S. OpenMatt Fitzpatrick (GBR)
 The Open ChampionshipCameron Smith (AUS)
2023The MastersJon Rahm (ESP)
 PGA ChampionshipBrooks Koepka (USA)
 U.S. OpenWyndham Clark (USA)
 The Open ChampionshipBrian Harman (USA)
2021AIG Women's OpenAnna Nordqvist (SWE)
2022The Chevron ChampionshipJennifer Kupcho (USA)
 U.S. Women's OpenMinjee Lee (AUS)
 Women's PGA ChampionshipChun In-Gee (KOR)
 The Evian ChampionshipBrooke Henderson (CAN)
 The Women's OpenAshleigh Buhai (KSA)
2023The Chevron ChampionshipLilia Vu (USA)
 Women's PGA ChampionshipRuoning Yin (CHN)
 U.S. Women's OpenAllisen Corpuz (USA)
 The Evian ChampionshipCeline Boutier (FRA)
 The Women's OpenLilia Vu (USA)

2024 NBC Universal