Hokies handle Spiders, advance in NIT tournament

Blacksburg, Va. – Coach Mike Young told the press after his team’s loss to Florida State in the ACC tournament quarterfinals “sign me up” if his team was offered a chance to play in the NIT. Tuesday night his team showed why their coach was so emphatic about his choice to keep coaching. Big man Lynn Kidd led the way with 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 74-58 win over Richmond in a Round one NIT game.

Kidd added eight rebounds for the Hokies, who have now won 19 games (19-14). Virginia Tech started cold, trailing 9-2 early before warming to the task. The Hokies led at halftime 33-28. Sean Pedulla caught fire in the second half, finishing with 17 points and 7 assists as Virginia Tech pulled away in half number two. MJ Collins added 15 and Hunter Cattoor had 10 points in the win. Cattoor reached the 1500 point mark for his career with a three-pointer to end the first half.

The Hokies advance to the second round where they will travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State. That game will take place this coming weekend, Game date and time TBD. The Buckeyes defeated Cornell 88-83 to advance. OSU is now 21-13 on the season.